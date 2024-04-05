Global site navigation

Nigeria

BREAKING: Gunshots in Kogi Communities, 19 Killed, Houses Razed

by  Bada Yusuf
  • There is fresh tension in two Kogi communities where gunmen have reportedly launched an attack on the people
  • The report indicated that 19 people were killed in the attack, while the attackers reportedly razed several houses
  • The state police command has confirmed the incident, while the people called for more security in the area

Lokoja, Kogi - Two Kogi communities, Abejukolo and Agojeju Odo in the Omala local government area of the state, have come under attack by unknown gunmen.

At least, about 19 people have been reportedly killed in the attack, while a number of houses, yet to be ascertained, were reportedly razed by the assailant.

Gunmen have attacked Kogi communities, razed houses and killed 19 people
Tension in Kogi as gunmen attack communities Photo Credit: Usman Ododo
Source: Twitter

An eyewitness in Lokoja, the state capital, on Friday, April 5, disclosed that the incident happened on Thursday, April 4, when the gunmen stormed the communities in what can be described as a "reprisal", causing maximum damage, The Punch reported.

It was learnt that the bandits who were in a battle with the Agatu militia in Benue state were said to have extended their onslaught to the Bagaji, Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, and its environs, destroying farm produce of the communities.

A local who reportedly lost his wife and children lamented that the herdsmen unleashed the attack on them, alleging that the people supported the Agatus against them.

Another local who spoke to journalists said he would not like to be mentioned and begged Governor Usman Ododo and the security agencies to come to their aid. They called for more security personnel to be deployed to the area.

He noted that the police in the local council area had been overpowered and overwhelmed by the attackers. The state police spokesperson, William Aya, confirmed the attack.

Source: Legit.ng

