Police operatives and members of Shi’ites clashed on Friday, April 5, during a procession by the group as part of activities to mark the International Quds Day in Kaduna

The Shi’ite members came out in large numbers for a procession in Kaduna but the police attempted to disperse them because some of them allegedly possessed dangerous weapons

Legit.ng reports that the efforts of the police to stop the Shiites created panic among Kaduna city residents

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - There was pandemonium along Katsina roundabout by Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna capital as police tried to disperse members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiites.

The Shiites were holding a procession in the city centre on Friday, April 5, when, as has often been the case, confusion and violence ensued.

Chaos as police disperse Shiites procession in Kaduna.

As reported by The Punch, a Shiite adherent said that police operatives dispersed their "peaceful procession".

Daily Trust reported that shots were fired.

The Islamic sect usually holds procession every last Friday, leading to the end of the Ramadan fasting period of Muslims. It is called Quds Day.

Vanguard newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying:

“There were casualties on both sides, about two Shiites were feared killed.

"Some police operatives were also wounded. They were rushed to the hospital."

Watch a video of the procession below as roads were blocked:

Shiites' procession: Police react

Meanwhile, Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, said that the IMN members trooped out in the morning with dangerous weapons and started attacking innocent residents in the name of procession.

Per Channels Television, he also claimed that the IMN members inflicted injuries on some of his colleagues.

Some suspects have been arrested and will be charged, according to Hassan.

Shiites leader, El-Zakzaky bags PhD from Iran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Tehran, Iran, honoured the IMN leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, with an honourary doctorate.

The award ceremony took place at a convocation organised by the university.

A top member of IMN, Fatima Ismaeel Hassan, disclosed the development.

