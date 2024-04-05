The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has spoken out against the recent hike in electricity tariffs announced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday, April 3

NEF said the government had not taken into consideration the hardship the majority of Nigerian masses are experiencing

The group stated that a breakdown of the new tariffs reveals an alarming burden that the average citizen will face in bear in using electricity

Kano, Kano state - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed disappointment with the recent decision by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to increase the electricity tariff.

As reported by Daily Trust, NEF described the hike as a complete disregard for the well-being of Nigerians.

In a statement by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, its director of publicity and advocacy, the group said the breakdown of the new tariffs revealed an alarming burden that the average Nigerian will face in affording electricity daily.

Leadership newspaper also noted NEF's stance.

NEF's statement partly reads:

“These exorbitant amounts are simply unaffordable for the majority of Nigerians, who are already grappling with economic hardship and trying to make ends meet.

“By implementing such exorbitant electricity tariffs, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the decision by the NERC to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225, or a 240% increase, was criticised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), manufacturers, and other concerned stakeholders.

NLC spokesman, Benson Upah, stated that the action was blatantly harsh and insensitive and should be scrapped immediately.

He contended that the rise would harm companies and result in higher food prices, business closures, and employment losses.

