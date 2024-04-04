Nigerians are to pay more for electricity beginning from April 4, and this is generating many reactions on social media

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission said the new electricity tariff would see some customers pay N225 per kilowatt

An X user has reacted to the increase in electricity tariff, but she noted that not every consumer will be affected

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the increase in electricity tariff approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The new electricity tariff is N225 per kilowatt (kW), starting from Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Musliu Oseni, the NERC vice-chairman, announced the increase in tariff. Before now, electricity consumers under Band A paid N66 per kilowatt.

Nigerians react to new electricity tariff by NERC

In her reaction, a Nigerian lady known on X as @choqlateskynne noted that only 15% of electricity consumers would be affected.

She said those affected by the tariff increase are those under Band A. Band A consumers are those who get a minimum of 12 hours of electricity per day.

The lady wrote:

"So the increase in electricity tariff will only affect 15% of electricity users with 20 hours daily supply. I.e - It only affects premium users. So, if you barely have light in your area, congratulations!"

This was confirmed by the NERC vice chairman, who said:

“So that means that less than 15 per cent of the customers will be affected. And I am sure you are aware of the number of customers we have in NESI. And these are the customers that are proven to be enjoying 20 hours of average hours of supply.”

List of communities affected by new electricity tariff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the areas affected by the new electricity tariff in some areas in Lagos state.

Those affected are to adjust to the new tariff even as the electricity company has started informing them.

Ikeja Electric has released a list of communities under Band A as well as those under Band B, C, D and E.

Some of the areas are under Ikorodu, Ikeja, Oshodi, Abule Egba and more.

