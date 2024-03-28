Former President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed birthday wishes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Buhari praised Tinubu's ongoing endeavours to address the country's numerous challenges while also extending warm regards for his birthday

Additionally, Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau hailed President Tinubu as a forward-thinking leader as he marked his birthday

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday wishes to President Bola Tinubu on his 72nd birthday, expressing hopes for his good health and long life.

Buhari praised Tinubu's leadership and efforts to address the nation's challenges, wishing him a joyful celebration and many more years ahead.

President Bola Tinubu succeeded Buhari on Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo Credit: The Presidency Nigeria

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said:

“My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you!”

Deputy Senate President hails Tinubu at 72

Meanwhile, the deputy Senate president, Senator Jibrin Barau, described President Tinubu as a visionary leader as he celebrated his birthday.

He called on all Nigerians to back the president as he endeavours to tackle the nation's issues.

According to The Nation, he said:

“Your Excellency, you are, indeed, an exemplary embodiment of our democratic ideals, having been among the foremost in the vanguard of the struggle for the attainment and entrenchment of democracy in our dear country.

“No doubt, your democratic temperament and sagacity are greatly facilitating the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda – in synergy with the National Assembly – restoring hope and taking our dear nation out of the security and economic challenges besetting it.”

Jibrin urged Nigerians to pray for the nation and provide unwavering backing to President Tinubu as he endeavours to rejuvenate the country.

Tinubu mourns, gives national honour to 17 soldiers killed in Delta

In another development, President Tinubu has awarded national honours to the 17 officers and soldiers who lost their lives in Delta state earlier this month.

This announcement was made during a ceremony at the national military cemetery in Abuja, where the fallen military personnel were laid to rest on March 27.

President Tinubu recognised each fallen hero by name, revealing that they have been posthumously honoured with national distinctions.

Source: Legit.ng