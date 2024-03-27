There seems to be a sort of foul play and connivance among security agents who were with Nadeem Anjarwalla, an escapee Binance executive

These were some of the suspicions of Dennis Amachree, a former assistant director of the Department of State Services

Amachree also noted that to make Anjarwalla's escape impossible, the National Security Adviser should have transferred him to the EFCC

Abuja - A former assistant director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has made some revelations as to loopholes that brought about the escape of Nadeem Anjarwalla, a detained Binance executive.

During an interview on Tuesday, March 26, Amachree started by saying that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) is a security agency that lacks a detention facility.

Escapee Binance executive should have been transferred to EFCC - DSS ex-boss

In his opinion, the ex-DSS director noted that Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, his colleague, should have been placed on a watchlist with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), apart from transferring him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He added that photos and names of the Binance executives should have been published and flagged at all airports across Nigeria, Channels TV reports.

Amachree lamented the fact that the escapee was given too much freedom and leverage to have his way and eventually escape.

His words:

“If the man has been flagged as a threat or a suspected person, he should have been watchlisted.

“I don’t know whether the NSA has a detention facility. The NSA is an advisory body to the President.

“So, if he (NSA Nuhu Ribadu) felt that the suspects should be remanded, he should have sent him to the EFCC or the DSS to keep until the date of the court but to keep him in a guest house where he has access to a telephone?

“For them now to allow him to go and pray? I think there are a lot of loopholes and lapses there."

There was connivance with security agencies - DSS ex-boss

Amachree suspects that Anjarwalla must have collaborated with some “conniving” security agents, The Cable reports.

He said:

“I’m happy they’ve arrested some of them. Let them interrogate them and tell us how much he gave them."

