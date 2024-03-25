Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and economic issues.

FCT, Abuja - The office of the national security adviser (NSA) has confirmed that Nadeem Anjarwalla, an alleged suspect in the ongoing probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from detention.

Nigerian authorities confirmed he escaped on Friday, March 22.

Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla (left), has escaped from custody. Photo credits: @dipoaina1, @NuhuRibadu

A statement on Monday, March 25, by Zakari Mijinyawa, head of strategic communication in the office of the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, said upon receiving the report, it took immediate steps.

The moves were reportedly taken in conjunction with relevant security agencies, MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the Binance official.

The Nigerian government said Anjarwalla was scheduled to appear before the country's court on April 4, 2024.

Legit.ng understands that security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

The statement by Mijinyawa partly reads:

"Preliminary investigation shows that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

"The personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested, and a thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention."

Tinubu's govt vs Binance

It would be recalled that the Bola Tinubu-led government has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions allegedly perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

This led to a clampdown on the platform.

The statement by the NSA adds:

"We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect."

