Binance has opened up on the escape of its top executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from Nigerian custody

A preliminary investigation showed that Anjarwalla fled Nigeria recently, using a smuggled passport

But the crypto exchange platform in reaction to the development, confirmed Anjarwalla's escape and disclosed that it is working with the Nigerian government to resolve the issue

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange, has confirmed that its executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, is no longer in Nigerian custody.

Anjarwalla is an alleged suspect in the ongoing probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance executive, escaped from Nigerian custody on Monday. Photo credit: Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance

Source: Facebook

The spokesperson for Binance, Samantha Fuller, made this disclosure to The Punch on Monday, March 25.

The crypto exchange platform however said its concern continues to be the safety and well-being of its employees.

Binance noted that it is actively collaborating with Nigerian authorities to swiftly resolve the matter.

“We were made aware that Nadeem is no longer in Nigerian custody. Our primary focus remains on the safety of our employees, and we are working collaboratively with Nigerian authorities to quickly resolve this issue,” said Fuller.

As of press time Monday afternoon, it remains unclear how Mr Anjarwalla got on an international flight despite his British passport, with which he entered Nigeria, remaining in the custody of the Nigerian authorities according to sources familiar with the matter, PremiumTimes reported.

However, the spokesperson did not provide details on how the executive left the Nigerian custody.

Ribadu confirms Binance executive's escape

Meanwhile, the office of the national security adviser (NSA) has confirmed that Nadeem Anjarwalla escaped from detention.

Nigerian authorities confirmed he escaped on Friday, March 22.

A statement on Monday, March 25, by Zakari Mijinyawa, head of strategic communication in the office of the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, said upon receiving the report, it took immediate steps.

The moves were reportedly taken in conjunction with relevant security agencies, MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the Binance official.

The Nigerian government said Anjarwalla was scheduled to appear before the country's court on April 4, 2024.

Legit.ng understands that security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

Presidency defends clampdown on Binance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, said if Nigeria fails to clamp down on Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem will destroy the economy of the country.

The presidential aide accused Binance of ‘just fixing the rate’ and contributing to the current unpalatable economic situation in Nigeria.

