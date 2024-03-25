A Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who was arrested in Nigeria has escaped the custody of the country’s security agents

A report published on Monday morning, March 25, noted how Anjarwalla fled from the Abuja guest home where he and one other colleague were detained

Reacting to the news, Senator Shehu Sani, made a light-hearted post on his verified social media account

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and economic issues.

FCT, Abuja - A former federal lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, has said if Nadeem Anjarwalla is seen in a suit, “you cannot believe he can jump through the window and run”.

Anjarwalla is one of the two Binance executives detained in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences.

Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, reportedly escapes custody. Photo credits: @dipoaina1, @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

On Monday morning, March 25, news emerged that the 38-year-old had escaped custody and fled Nigeria.

The development generated reactions on social media.

Among the notable commenters was Senator Sani.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Binance Executive escaped from custody?

“If you see him in suit, you can’t believe he can jump through the window and run.”

Nigeria's cryptocurrency crackdown

Binance disabled all its naira services earlier in March after the Bola Tinubu administration accused the company of exploitation, devaluation of the naira, and money laundering.

The measure by Nigerian authorities followed recent moves to try to save the naira from collapse and address economic problems.

Subsequently, Binance denied any wrongdoing.

Read more on Binance:

Presidency defends clampdown on Binance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, said if Nigeria fails to clamp down on Binance, the world's leading blockchain ecosystem will destroy the economy of the country.

The presidential aide accused Binance of ‘just fixing the rate’ and contributing to the current unpalatable economic situation in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng