The escape of Binance's top executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, has continued to generate reactions in Nigeria's polity

While political pundits pondered about his recent disappearance from Nigerian custody, the federal government has taken a step to secure his arrest abroad

This came after the crypto currency firm opened up on Anjarwalla's escape and revealed their major priority

On Monday, March 26, the Federal Government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu contacted the International Criminal Police Organisation and issued an arrest warrant for the apprehension of one of the detained executives of Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who recently escaped from lawful custody.

The federal government seeks the support of INTERPOL over the arrest of Anjarwalla after he escapes from Nigerian custody. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @binance

As reported by the Punch on Tuesday, March 26, the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) claimed that Anjarwalla, a suspect in the probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria, used a Kenyan passport to escape, while his colleague was still in custody.

Ibrahim Idris, minister of Information and National Orientation, while also speaking with BusinessDay on the issue, added that FG has already contacted, The Interpol, on his re-arrest.

"Yes, the man has escaped from our custody, and there is now a manhunt on him and those who were charged with his custody have been arrested and will be brought to book."

Anjarwalla, who has British and Kenyan nationalities, escaped from Abuja through a Middle East airliner as his firm, the global cryptocurrency exchange platform, confirmed that he was no longer in the country.

Binance added that the company would cooperate with security agencies on the development.

The report added that the security guards on duty had been detained.

Reno Omokri racts as Binance executive disappears

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed those who allegedly organised the escape of Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from custody in Abuja.

Omokri said Anjarwalla was helped out of custody by influential people, who held powerful positions in former president Muhammadu Buhari's government.

He said the powerful people in Buhari’s government are threatened that Anjarwalla will expose their names.

He stated this in a post via X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri, on Monday, March 25.

Omokri said the guards on duty are mere pawns while the real culprits are the powerful people in Buhari's government.

