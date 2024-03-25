Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) has criticised Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for allegedly acting as an intermediary for terrorists

RUN implored Nigeria's security agents to focus on Gumi, and 'perhaps list him among wanted persons'

The group explained why Sheikh Gumi's arrest is "crucial" as Nigeria battles banditry and terrorism

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A youth group, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has asked the defence headquarters to add Sheikh Ahmad Gumi's name to the list of the over 90 people wanted persons.

Gumi, a Kaduna-based cleric has been vocal in his seeming support for bandits and has unapologetically offered to negotiate with them. He has constantly rejected the notion that bandits are criminals, arguing that they are victims of the Nigerian state.

In a statement signed by Solomon Adodo and Suleiman Musa, the convener and secretary of RUN respectively, the group called for Gumi's arrest — according to Blueprint newspaper.

On Monday, March 25, Vanguard newspaper also noted the rights group's stance.

RUN's statement partly reads:

“His defiance and offer to act as an intermediary for terrorists, especially after the abduction of over 280 schoolchildren from Kuriga, shows his true colours.

“We implore the chief of defence staff to focus on Gumi, perhaps even listing him among wanted persons. His arrest is crucial to determine the full extent of his involvement with these criminals, particularly in Kaduna.

"The DSS should, therefore, immediately arrest Gumi before he leads an assault on the presidential villa.”

