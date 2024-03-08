The parents and teachers of the Government Secondary School Kuriga in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state have been crying, calling for help from the government

A teacher, who narrowly escaped during the bandits' attack on Thursday morning, disclosed that the bandits kidnapped no less than 287 students

Governor Uba Sani, who visited the community, said his administration would do everything in its capacity to rescue the abducted persons

Kaduna, The kidnapping of some Kaduna students by bandits in the northwest state has thrown the parents and teachers into tears and lamentation. The incident happened on Thursday, March 8.

According to a teacher who narrowly escaped during the incident at the Government Secondary School Kuriga in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, no less than 287 students were kidnapped by the attackers.

Governor Sani vows to rescue kidnapped victims

Governor Uba Sani, during a visit to the Kuriga community, assured the people that he would do everything within his power to ensure the safe return of the abducted students.

The bandits were said to have invaded the school on Thursday morning, shooting sporadically before the victims were taken away. The abducted persons included the students and some students of the school.

It was learnt that the secondary school was moved to the primary school on account of insecurity in the community.

List of states people have been kidnapped

The kidnapping happened barely 24 hours after the terrorists abducted 200 internally displaced women in Borno state.

The victims were abducted in Ngala, the Gambarou Ngala's headquarters in Borno state when they had gone to fetch firewood in the forest.

Days before Thursday's attacks, the terrorists stormed Gonin-Gora in the same Chikun LGA and abducted an unspecified number of persons in the area. The development prompted the people of the community to barricade the Abuja-Kaduna expressway to protest.

