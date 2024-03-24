The Nigerian Defence Headquarters on Sunday, March 24, confirmed the successful rescue of the 137 schoolchildren. They included 76 females and 61 males

The military authority disclosed this in a statement signed by Major General Edward Buba, the director of the defence media operations and shared by Bayo Onanuga, a media aide to President Bola Tinubu.

The statement partly read:

“The military, working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation, rescued the hostages. The hostages are the same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.”

The military authority said the abducted persons were rescued in Zamfara, another north-west state in Nigeria. The statement added that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes in the state.

This is coming hours after Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state announced the release of the schoolchildren. After the announcement, the governor did not reveal more details but thanked President Bola Tinubu for overseeing the rescue operation.

The children were abducted on Thursday, March 7, when the bandits attacked the Kuriga community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Following the abduction, the bandits demanded N1 billion as ransom in exchange for the release of the abducted schoolchildren.

However, the military authority was silent about ransom payment in its statement on Sunday morning, while noting that the children were rescued.

