President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the release of the rescue of the 137 persons kidnapped in Kaduna on Thursday, March 7, by the Nigerian military on Sunday morning, March 24.

In his welcoming message, the president listed "incipient urgency, meticulous attention, and tireless dedication" as the three key things "critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions".

This was contained in a statement signed by Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, appreciating the efforts and commitment of the Nigerian soldiers, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state and the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

The president then reiterated the importance of the collaboration between the state and federal governments, particularly on the issue of insecurity.

The statement reads in part:

"President Tinubu also welcomes the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

"The President assures Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions."

The children were abducted on Thursday, March 7, when the bandits attacked the Kuriga community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Following the abduction, the bandits demanded N1 billion as ransom in exchange for the release of the abducted schoolchildren.

