Kaduna - Suspected terrorists have again attacked another Kaduna community and abducted no less than 61 people in the Buda community in the Kajuru local government area of the state.

The police and authorities in the state are yet to confirm the attack. Still, a resident disclosed that the attackers invaded the community on Monday night, March 11, at about 11:45 pm, where the 61 people were kidnapped.

Kaduna: Resident recounts bandits' attack experience

According to The Punch, the resident, Dauda Kajuru, the bandits, in large numbers, stormed the community and started shooting sporadically.

He said:

“What happened yesterday was terrifying. The bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that’ll outnumber that of school pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun Local Government Area, but the swift response of soldiers who were not more than 2 kilometres away from Kajuru curtailed the number."

Kaduna resident laments removal of army commander

Kajuru further disclosed that his cousins were among those abducted, and from the information at his disposal on Tuesday morning, the kidnappers and their victims are yet to get to their destination.

He lamented that since the authority removed an army commander popularly known as Tega in the Kajuru local government villages, the bandits have resumed their activities in full force.

The resident lamented that the activities of the bandits stopped when the commander was around, and the people could attend social functions without any fear.

