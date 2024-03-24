Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has announced that the 287 school children who were recently kidnapped have regained their freedom.

The governor did not give more details about their release. Still, he thanked President Bola Tinubu, the national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Nigerian army for their resilience and Nigerians for their prayers.

Kidnapped Kaduna schoolchildren regain freedom Photo Credit: Uba Sani

Governor Sani made the announcement on Sunday, March 24, saying, "Kuriga school children have been released."

The bandits attacked the Kuriga's government secondary school and LEA primary school on Thursday, March 7 and kidnapped the schoolchildren and some teachers. They were taken into the forest by their kidnappers.

The terrorists have demanded N1 billion in ransom for the release of the schoolchildren, issuing a threat that they would be killed if the ransom were not paid on or before March 27, 2024.

