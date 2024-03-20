The Abia State House of Assembly has passed a bill to stop the tradition of providing pensions to former and deputy governors

Pending the governor's approval, the bill will be named the "Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor's (Repeal) Law 2024"

The Speaker highlighted that the bill will be enforced from Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Umuahia, Abia - The Abia State House of Assembly approved a bill to end the practice of paying pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

The bill is titled "A Bill (H.A.B 11:) for a Law to Revoke The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters connected therewith."

Mr Uchanna Okoro, the Majority Leader and representative of Arochukwu State Constituency, put forward the bill on Tuesday, March 19.

Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, the Speaker, declared that the bill had successfully passed through various stages of scrutiny, including first and second readings, consideration at the committee level, and third reading during the day's session.

In his address, Emeruwa congratulated the members on their efforts and highlighted that the bill aimed to curtail the state's administrative costs and channel resources towards developmental projects.

Governor Otti assent to parliament's bill

He further noted that upon the governor's consent, the bill would be officially titled the "Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor's (Repeal) Law 2024."

Additionally, the Speaker emphasised that the bill would come into effect immediately starting Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, as reported by Punch, ex-governors and their deputies will no longer receive pension benefits once they leave office.

Controversy has surrounded the lavish lifestyles and perks these officials enjoy, prompting some states to consider repealing the law while others have been indifferent.

