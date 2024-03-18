The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday, March 18, urged the Senate to approve security votes for the territory to ensure a seamless response to security threats.

This is even as Wike defended the sum of N1,147,780,610,283.00 as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) budget for the 2024 fiscal year before the Senate Committees on FCT and FCT Areas Councils.

He also narrated how he saved $53 million by renegotiating the operations aspect of the Abuja light rail contract from $128 million to $75 million.

The minister said the security vote has become necessary to enable the FCTA to fund covert operations by security agencies to eliminate threats without going through the rigours of official bureaucracy capable of delaying action and revealing sensitive security information.

His statement reads in part:

If you recollect what we said in the security council meeting. I did say that in tackling the issue of insecurity, there are certain operations that we call covert operations that even some peoplemay not even know. But in Abuja, or in FCT, no security man can be given N10,000.

“He has to apply. You have to take it to the Permanent Secretary, who will take it to the DFA (Director of Finance and Accounts) before the money will be released.

“Now, in that case, you don’t even know whether it is the Permanent Secretary or the DFA giving out information regarding the operation."

