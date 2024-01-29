The minimum wage committee is set to be inaugurated on Tuesday, January 30, President Tinubu has announced

This development was made known through George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF)

The initiation of the committee would enable an upward review of the national minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has given the green light for the commencement of the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage.

As conveyed in a letter dated January 23 and signed by George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), the committee is scheduled to be inaugurated at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday, January 30.

The minimum wage committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday, January 29. Photo Credit: The Presidency

Source: Facebook

The correspondence notifying the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leadership about the upcoming event was issued by the SGF.

As quoted by The Cable, Akume said:

“Repeatedly made it clear that he intends to pay Nigerian workers a living wage.”

According to Akume, the committee's establishment is seen as a crucial move towards realising a living wage for workers.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed the Minimum Wage Act in 2019, setting the approved amount at N30,000 for federal and state employees.

In January 2023, the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission (NSIWC) announced its intention to initiate the review of the national minimum wage.

Following Tinubu's announcement of the removal of the petrol subsidy in his inauguration speech on May 29, 2023, organised labour has been urging for an increase in the minimum wage.

Tinubu, NLC reignite feud over world bank, IMF agenda

In another report, President Tinubu has been accused of championing an anti-people economy and worsening Nigerians' livelihood.

NLC president Joe Ajaero faulted the federal government's economic policy, alleging that President Tinubu was only working on the advice of the World Bank and IMF.

But President Tinubu's minister of information, Mohammed Idris, and his special adviser on media, Bayo Onanuga, faulted Ajaero's criticism, stating that Nigerians would start enjoying the benefits of the reforms.

Source: Legit.ng