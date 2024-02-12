The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed their frustration over the performance of the Naira to the Dollar

NLC President Joe Ajaero disclosed that the labour unions might demand N1 million as minimum wage if inflation is not curbed

He stated that the standard of living had increased drastically and that a sustainable minimum wage would be required for civil servants to keep up

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, stated that if inflation continues to rise unchecked, organised labour may request a new minimum wage of up to N1 million for Nigerian workers.

Ajaero emphasised that this demand would be influenced by the rapidly increasing cost of living, mainly since President Bola Tinubu took office and implemented measures such as removing fuel subsidies.

NLC threatens 14-day strike

In response to these concerns, the NLC and TUC have issued a 14-day strike notice to the Nigerian government.

The unions expressed deep anger in response to the government's inability to implement a 16-point agreement from October 2023.

This agreement was intended to alleviate the significant hardships resulting from increased petrol prices and the devaluation of the naira, both of which have been attributed to exacerbating economic difficulties and inflation.

The NLC and TUC have given the government a strict deadline of 14 days, beginning on Friday, February 9, to fulfil its commitments as outlined in the agreement.

According to Sahara Reporters, Ajaero said:

“This N1 million may be relevant if the value of the Nigerian (naira) continues to depreciate; if the inflation continues unchecked because the demand of labour is equally dependent on what is happening in the society.

“You will remember that by the time we were contemplating N200,000 (as minimum wage), the exchange rate was about N800/N900 (to a dollar). As we talk today, the exchange rate is about N1,400 or even more.

“Those are the issues that determine the demand and it is equally affecting the cost of living. And we have always said that our demand will be based on the cost of living index."

FG yet to pay January salaries

Elsewhere, the federal civil servants in Nigeria have expressed frustration over the non-payment of their January salaries.

According to reports, at least 90 federal government agency workers have yet to be paid their January salaries.

It was gathered that the delay in payment of salaries was due to technical challenges of the federal government's digital payment system.

