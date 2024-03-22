A report has identified that the suspected killer of 16 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta state

According to the report, the ring leader, whose name was withheld, was said to be on the run alongside his gang after perpetrating the act

The report has also indicated that the military could expand its search for the militant leader and others to Peremabiri, another community in Southern Ijaw LGA

The mastermind behind the recent massacre of 16 soldiers in Okuama, a community in Delta State's Ughelli South local government area, has been identified.

The militant commander (name withheld) is presently on the run, along with his gang members, who killed the troops on a peacekeeping assignment in the neighborhood.

Killers of 16 soldiers in the Delta community reportedly identified Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

Source: Twitter

Delta killings: Army to intensified search

During the week, soldiers followed the fleeing militant commander to the riverside town of Igbomorotu in Bayelsa State's Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, but the village was devastated since inhabitants had fled after they razed several buildings.

According to reports, the military is expected to expand the hunt for the fleeing militant commander and his troops to Peremabiri, another community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

However, there is still contradictory information about the insurgent leader's origins, with some claiming he is paternal from the Awawa group and others claiming he is Akwagbe, which is quite near the Okuama community.

Army tracking killers of 16 soldiers in Delta

Detectives have been tracking him since the March 14 deaths of military members, hoping to gather information to apprehend the culprit.

According to an informed source, his mother from Igbomotoru returned him to her ancestral home when she separated from his father and remarried in her community, where he grew up in the backwaters of Igbomotoru.

He is also believed to have founded a peace group and a volunteer force, as well as being active in humanitarian efforts.

Who is the killer of soldiers in Delta?

He was said to have rebuilt the dilapidated home of the late Niger Delta independence warrior Isaac Boro in Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, and donated N1 million to the Boro family to commemorate his anniversary.

The suspect was regarded as Isaac Boro's devoted student who always praised the late liberation warrior.

While some claimed he helped stop crude oil theft in the state's Bomo axis, others said he was engaged bunkering, which could not be objectively substantiated.

Source: Legit.ng