The Nigerian army has said there is no going back in the trailing of the killers of the 17 soldiers in the Okuama community in Delta state

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the GOC of the 6 division of the Nigerian army/land component commander in South-South, made the vow in Port Harcourt on Thursday

However, Abdussalam assured that the operatives will be professional with international best practice and respect for human rights in their operations

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Troops of the Nigerian defence trailing the suspects and killers of 17 soldiers and civilians, particularly one Endurance Okodeh, aka Amangben, the lead suspect at the Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state, has said the mission continued.

The troop said they would remain at the creek until they recovered all the stolen weapons that the assailants had stolen and arrested the suspects.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, the general officer commanding (GOC), 6 division of the Nigerian Army/land component commander, joint task force, south-south operation, Delta state, made the vow on Thursday, March 21.

Abdussalam was said to have made the vow when he played host to the managing director and chief executive officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and paid a condolence visit to him at the divisional headquarters of the force in Port Harcourt barracks.

Delta killing: Army promises professionalism

The GOC assured that all soldiers in the operations over the murder of officers and soldiers in the Okuama community will be professionals in their dealings.

According to a tweet by the Nigerian army, the general said:

"No amount of propaganda, arm-twisting, blackmailing, intimidation, and false narratives would distract troops from staying on course to achieve their objectives."

The tweet further read:

"The operations would be conducted in the most professional manner in line with the global best practice of adherence to rules of engagement and respect for fundamental human rights."

How Delta community killed soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported how unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuoma community, killing several of them.

The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16

The director of defence information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them.

