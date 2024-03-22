President Bola Tinubu has vowed that his administration would not fold its hands when soldiers are being attacked and killed

While hosting the leadership of the senate, Tinubu vowed to serve the killers of 16 soldiers in Delta state, a certain justice

The president maintained that the Nigerian military is doing a lot in fighting the insecurity challenges in the country and his administration would continue to support them

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has vowed that the killers of the Nigerian soldiers in Delta state will not go without "certain justice", stating that his administration frowned at attacks on the military and security formations.

The president made the comment while playing host to the leadership of the Senate at the breaking of the Ramadan fast at the state house on Thursday evening, March 21, adding that his government will continue to support the military in neutralising the security threats in the country.

Tinubu vows to serve justice over killings of Nigerian soldiers in Delta state

Why Tinubu hosted senators

In a statement signed by Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity and shared by his special assistant on public engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo, on Friday morning, Tinubu thanked the leadership of the senate for their corporation so far.

The statement partly read:

“Our armed forces are working hard, and we will not allow attackers to undermine the integrity and value of our armed forces and its leadership.

“We will continue to encourage and fight for our sovereignty, our individual rights to exist, and we will succeed in banishing poverty from our land.’

Army vows to fish out killers of soldiers

Tinubu's comment followed the position of the army that it would not back down from its operation in the Delta creeks to fish out the killers of the sixteen soldiers in the Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of the state.

The Nigerian army vowed that the operations would be carried out in the best international practice with respect to human rights.

How Delta community killed soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported how unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuoma community, killing several of them.

The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16

The director of defence information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them.

