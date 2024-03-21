Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state has said that President Bola Tinubu and the service chiefs have assured him of restoring peace in the Okuama community

The governor made the comment while giving an update on the killings of 16 soldiers, including four senior officers in the community on Thursday, March 14

Governor Oborevwori disclosed that he had held an emergency security meeting with the service chiefs in the Bomadi local government area of the state

Asaba, Delta - Delta state governor Sheriff Oborevwori has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu and service chiefs have assured him of a coordinated collaboration in finding lasting peace in the Okuama community, Ughelli South local government area of the state, where 16 soldiers were recently killed.

Some of the corpses whose faces were covered were reported to have been beheaded, while the hearts and stomachs of others were allegedly ripped off.

At the NDDC jetty in the affected community, the bodies of the commanding officer and two majors who were killed were found floating along the riverbanks, while others were discovered on land.

Soldiers killing: Delta Governor Oborevwori gives update

Speaking on the killing, the chief of defence staff, Christopher Musa, ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic killings of the four officers and 12 soldiers.

But in a tweet, Governor Oborevwori, on Thursday morning, March 21, disclosed that his meeting with President Tinubu, service chiefs, and the inspector general of police pertaining to "matters arising from recent happenings in Okuama community" was fruitful.

The governor added that he had an emergency security meeting with the service chiefs in the Bomadi local government to put the situation under control.

His statement partly read:

"The President and Service Chiefs have assured me that there will be coordinated collaboration with the State Government to ensure that Delta remains a safe haven for its citizens and those charged to protect their lives and properties."

How Delta community killed soldiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that unknown gunmen reportedly laid an ambush for soldiers in the Okuoma community in the Ughelli South council area of Delta state, killing several of them.

The military high command confirmed the development on Saturday, March 16

The director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, said the troops were surrounded by some community youths in Bomadi LGA of Delta state who were armed with weapons and killed them.

