The soldiers killed in the Okuama community area of Delta state will be buried on Wednesday, March 27

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the burial ceremony will take place at the National Cemetery, Abuja

The slain soldiers will be conferred with national honours for paying the ultimate price of safeguarding the peace of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has fixed a date for the burial of the soldiers killed in the Okuama community area of Delta state

The Army spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu announced the details of the burial ceremony in a statement on Tuesday, March 26.

The slain soldiers were killed during a peace mission to resolve the crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

The slain soldiers have been described as fallen heroes for paying the ultimate price for the peace and sovereignty of Nigeria.

Here are 5 things to know about the ceremony:

1. The burial ceremony will be held at the National Cemetery, Abuja

2. The remains of the personnel would be laid to rest at about 3 pm

3. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

4. The slain military personnel will be conferred with national honours

5. The military has arrested three suspects in connection to the killings

Legit.ng recalls that Nwachukwu said the soldiers were killed by an armed gang of youths in the Okuama community.

He accused the community of resorting to media propaganda and shenanigans, rather than engaging in a positive effort to fish out the perpetrators.

DHQ releases full names, photos of soldiers

Legit. ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, released the full names and photos of the soldiers killed in the Okuama community in the Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

This was contained in a post shared via the DHQ X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, March 18.

According to the post, 17 army officers were killed including a Lt Col, two majors and a captain. The DHQ prayed that the souls of the departed fallen heroes rest in peace.

