Asaba, Delta - Several individuals suspected to be involved in the killing of 17 officers and soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Nigerian Army, in Otuama, Delta State, last Thursday, have been apprehended.

According to Vanguard, this development coincided with Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, affirming that those responsible for the military personnel's deaths will face legal consequences.

The Senate has ordered a thorough investigation into the killings. Photo Credit: DHQ

Additionally, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State briefed President Bola Tinubu on the matter at Aso Rock, Abuja, reassuring that the state is handling the tensions stemming from the incident and pledging to prevent further assaults.

The House of Representatives has instructed the Nigerian Armed Forces to investigate the brutal deaths of military personnel thoroughly.

Suspects linked to the killings were apprehended in Port Harcourt and have been transferred to Army headquarters in Asaba.

Senator Akpabio, commenting during a debate on the killings, emphasised the seriousness of the situation.

He said:

“I don’t want you to conclude, I do not believe that these people are from Niger Delta.

“Because we respect men and women in uniform, I am saying your additional prayer should be to carry out a thorough investigation to know whether these people are mercenaries from outside Niger Delta who came to commit this crime because I don’t think these people are Niger Deltans.

“We are not at war to lose such several personnel. No community will go to the extent of doing this kind of thing. I don’t think they are from Niger Delta."

Senate gives fresh order over killings

The Senate has launched an investigation into the recent soldiers' deaths, urging its committees on defence, army, navy, and air force to collaborate with military authorities for further details on the incident.

They condemned the act and urged the government to swiftly identify, arrest, and prosecute the perpetrators.

Additionally, they observed a minute of silence to honour the fallen soldiers.

The Senate called on the government to expedite recruiting and training more police officers for law enforcement duties, emphasising the Nigerian Army's primary role in national affairs.

DHQ releases photos of slain officers

A prominent figure in Delta state, Olorogun Sleek Oshare, has voiced concerns about the undue strain on Okuoma town.

Oshare emphasised that the perpetrators behind the tragic killing of 17 security agents in Okuoma, Ughelli South local government area, remain unidentified.

He highlighted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already mandated a comprehensive investigation.

