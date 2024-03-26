President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly been scheduled to attend the funeral of the 17 soldiers murdered recently in Delta state

A report confirmed that the burial will occur at the National Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday, March 27

The president would attend as a special guest of honour and help officiate the burial rites of these military heroes

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The funeral service for Nigerian Army personnel who lost their lives in action in Okuama Community, Delta State, will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the National Cemetery in Abuja.

According to the Guardian, the funeral ceremony is set for 3:00 pm.

The president has been scheduled to attend the burial ceremony slated for Wednesday, March 27. Photo Credit: The Presidency Nigeria

Source: Facebook

According to an anonymous source, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will attend as the Special Guest of Honor.

Tinubu to attend funeral

Numerous stakeholders have condemned the killings, with President Bola Tinubu promising that those responsible will face consequences.

Earlier reports from Legit.ng detailed the deaths of soldiers, including four officers, in the Okuama community, Ughelli South local government area, Delta state.

Military officials initially stated that they were slain during a peacekeeping operation aimed at resolving conflicts between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Earlier reports from military officials stated that 16 soldiers had lost their lives, but the army has now disclosed the identities and images of 17 deceased soldiers.

DHQ declares Simon Ekpa, 96 others wanted

Meanwhile, the factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa and 96 other persons have been declared wanted.

The list of the wanted persons includes names and pictures from the North East and North West and insurgents in the South East and North Central.

The wanted persons were said to be terrorists and insurgents behind violent crimes in the country.

Tragedy as 34-yr-old who renounced Nigeria to join US Navy dies in Red Sea

In another report, a Nigerian-born naval officer based in the United States, Michael Aregbesola, has reportedly passed on.

Reports disclosed that the US naval officer of Nigerian descent died in the Red Sea after falling overboard while in operation.

The US Navy confirmed the development via a statement and shared further details about the deceased, describing him as a selfless officer.

Source: Legit.ng