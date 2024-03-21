A resident of Okuama community in Delta state has alleged in a viral video that the 16 soldiers who were killed in the area did not actually come for peacekeeping

The youthful resident claimed that the deceased soldiers were on a mission to protect the interest of popular Niger Delta warlord, Tompolo

Legit.ng reports that the incident, which occurred on Thursday, March 14, has sent shock waves throughout the south-south region

Okuama, Delta state - A young man has released a video explaining what allegedly led to the killing of 16 soldiers in Okuama in Delta state.

The unidentified man said two warring communities, Okuama and Okoloba, had been embroiled in a land dispute which degenerated into a crisis. He, however, blamed the government and leaders for not calling both communities for a genuine peaceful resolution.

A man has accused powers that be of oppression in Okuama, Delta state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

According to him, the slain Nigerian security operatives who came to Okuama were loyalists of Government Ekpemupolo, popularly called Tompolo.

Legit.ng reports that Tompolo is a former militant leader who was awarded a $50 million (N37.5 billion monthly) contract by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to secure oil and gas pipelines in the Niger Delta region.

The man said:

“This is the last video I will make over the fight between Okuama community and Okoloba community.

“The Ijaw people from Okuama community used army to carry three people from Okoloba community. The three people were all killed.

“The federal government gave some people power to do (oil) bunkering and after doing the bunkering, the army followed and guard them to sell the product. They betrayed their brothers and their own blood."

The man continued:

"People are making comments that the soldiers that were killed were for peacekeeping. Point of correction; they were not there for peacekeeping. They are fighting in favour of Tompolo because Tompolo has ordered them to do so.

“The 16 soldiers were killed when they came to take away our community leaders and the youths knew that when they take them (the community leaders) away, they will be powerless. That was the reason the 16 soldiers were attacked.

He added:

“My father was a retired army officer who died last year (2023). I have lost six of my people to the fight between Okuama and Okoloba community. The federal government can declare me wanted after making this video."

Watch the video below:

