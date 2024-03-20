The killing of 16 soldiers in the Okuoma community of Bomadi local government in Delta state has been condemned by the Accord Party and the Ijaw Youths Council

The Accord Party described it as an atrocious act that challenges the shared values of humanity

The Ijaw Youths Council also described it as a diabolical and barbaric act that must not go unpunished by law

FCT, Abuja - The Accord Party (AP) strongly condemned the tragic incident where gunmen fatally attacked 16 soldiers during a peace mission in the Okuoma community, Bomadi LGA of Delta state.

Maxwell Mgbudem, the party's national chairman, conveyed the party's condemnation, labelling the act atrocious.

The party urged authorities to promptly apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the heinous act.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, the party said:

"Accord vehemently condemns the gruesome killing of 16 soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in Okuama community, Delta State.

"It's an atrocious act that challenges our shared humanity, especially as these brave soldiers were striving to avert conflict.

"Our hearts ache for the families, the Nigerian Army, and comrades of the fallen soldiers. We call on the authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice and urge community leaders to aid in their apprehension."

Ijaw youth council condemns killings of soldiers in Delta

Similarly, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), through its president, Dr Alaye Theophilus, labelled the act as both diabolical and barbaric in a statement released on Wednesday.

The council urged the military to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack, emphasising the importance of professionalism and accountability in the process.

The statement reads partly:

"We as a council condemn in its totality the killing of military personnel on official peace keeping assignment at Okuama Community in Delta State.

"This incident is devilish and inhuman and therefore, no sane minded can support such act in any guise. However, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, once again condemns these killings in its entirety."

The IYC also appealed to the military to remain professional and maintain their rules of engagement, as applied in other parts of the country, when fighting criminals.

The IYC urged the military to uphold their professionalism and adhere to established rules of engagement when combating criminals.

They also called upon President Bola Tinubu and the Chief of Defence Staff to ensure the military's conduct aligns with these standards.

Delta Killings: Military detains 3 suspects as investigation continues in Asaba HQ

Meanwhile, new developments have surfaced in the ongoing effort to apprehend those responsible for the deaths of 16 soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

Reports indicate that three suspects have been apprehended and transferred to military headquarters for questioning.

The national assembly's upper chamber also demanded a prompt and comprehensive investigation.

