The Defence Headquarters DHQ on Monday countered reports of reprisal attacks in the Okuama community of Delta state

DHQ in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, explained that the community was deserted even before troops arrived at the scene and met their death

It warned, "Those involved in peddling this misinformation to desist from further dishonouring our fallen heroes"

FCT, Abuja - Following the killing of 16 military personnel in the Okuama community of Delta state on Monday, March 18, the Nigerian Army has denied any form of reprisal attack on the community.

As reported by The Punch, 20 suspects have been arrested even as the Defence headquarters paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed during a peace mission to Okuma and released the full names and photos of the Fallen Heroes.

The gruesome murder of the military personnel in the community has sparked fears of reprisal after the area was razed.

Delta community reacts as Army debunks reprisal attacks

In an interview with The Punch, a community leader, who pleaded anonymity, accused the military of carrying out mass arrests and killings. He warned that the actions of the soldiers could lead to a repeat of the Odi incident.

Legit.ng recalls that Obasanjo had reportedly ordered the military to storm Odi, Bayelsa state, in November 1999 following a conflict in the Niger Delta region allegedly over the control of resources.

The community leader said:

“If it involves mass arrest, nobody will complain about it, but mass killings are currently ongoing in the community. A situation where soldiers will enter a community and open fire is a terrible thing.”

But on Monday, the Nigerian Army, through its director of public relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, called on residents of the community to go about their normal activities without fear, Channels TV reported.

It, however, accused the community of resorting to media propaganda in the wake of the killing.

Onyema stated further that resorting to propaganda showed that the killing of troops was a “communally orchestrated attack against legitimate forces.”

“Troops are determined to get to these criminals, there is certainly no hiding place for them,” he said.

Atiku condemns Delta attack

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said the killing of many Nigerian soldiers in Okuama "stands condemned".

Atiku asserted that "there can never be a justification for a premeditated killing of soldiers on a legitimate assignment".

