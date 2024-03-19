FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio suggested on Tuesday, March 19, that the perpetrators behind the recent killing of soldiers in Delta State might be foreigners.

The attack occurred on Thursday, March 14, when armed individuals ambushed and fatally wounded 15 Nigerian Army personnel during a peacekeeping mission to Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Akpabio shared his perspective during a discussion on two combined motions presented by Senators Abdulaziz Yar’AduaYar’Adua from Katsina Central, APC, and Edeh Dafinone from Delta Central, APC.

He speculated that those responsible for the soldiers’ deaths could potentially be mercenaries.

As quoted by Punch, he said:

“We are not at war. I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta. They may be mercenaries.”

The Senate has initiated an investigation into the recent killings, directing its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to collaborate with military authorities to uncover the reasons behind what it termed a "cowardly act."

Senate demands FG capture assailants

Additionally, it urged the Federal Government to capture and prosecute those responsible for the violence while observing a moment of silence for the victims.

Furthermore, the Senate emphasised the importance of expanding the police force to prevent the military from becoming involved in civilian affairs.

The Senate declined to honour a request for a moment of silence or condolences to the families of civilians who lost their lives, citing uncertainty about the exact number of casualties.

Additionally, they turned down a plea for relief supplies for the affected community from the National Emergency Management Agency.

However, they agreed to provide immediate compensation to the families of slain soldiers, as proposed by Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau and seconded by Senator Tony Nwoye.

