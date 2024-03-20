The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has sent an important message to President Bola Tinubu

The religious leaders urged President Tinubu to use his good office to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu

This appeal came after Kanu’s bail application was denied on Tuesday, March 19, by a Federal High Court, Abuja division

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to use his good office to explore all civil remedies to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Catholic Bishops have called on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu. They noted that it is in the interest of the South-East. Photo credit: @MaziNnamdiKanu, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu's govt should release Kanu

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) made this plea and stated that Nnamdi Kanu's release is in the best interest of the South-East, Channels TV reported.

Kanu’s bail request denied by Abuja court

The call comes barely 24 hours after the IPOB leader’s bail application was rejected by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Most Reverend Lucius Ugorji, disclosed this during the episcopal ordination of the Auxiliary Bishop of Orlu Diocese in Imo state on Wednesday, March 20.

Kanu's release will lead to economic prosperity

According to Rev. Ugorji, the release of Kanu will pave the way to economic prosperity and security in the south east.

He added that his continued detention has been the major cause of insecurity in the South East.

Speaking further, he noted that the Monday sit-at-home has paralysed the economy of the South-East and by making many businesses lose billions of naira on a weekly basis.

This came after Kanu sought transfer to Kuje prison from the DSS' custody. The embattled leader of IPOB, told the federal high court that the DSS lacked the appropriate medical facility to treat him.

Court dismisses Nnamdi Kanu's appeal

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed Nnamdi Kanu's appeal against the federal high court judgment that affirmed his arrest.

The appeal, which was filed against the police and the DSS, was dismissed by Justice Okon Abang of the appellate court.

Justice Abang held that the appellants failed to establish their claim on miscarriage of justice and dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

Source: Legit.ng