Nnamdi Kanu's appeal against the federal high court judgment that affirmed his arrest has been dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Abuja

The appeal, which was filed against the police and the DSS, was dismissed by Justice Okon Abang of the appellate court

Justice Abang held that the appellants failed to establish their claim on miscarriage of justice and, therefore, dismissed the appeal for lack of merit

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal on Monday, March 18, dismissed the appeal filed by Felix Okonkwo, one of the lawyers to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over his unlawful arrest and detention by the Police and the Department of State Service, DSS.

Justice Okon Abang dismissed the appeal for want of merit.

Why court dismissed Nnamdi Kanu's appeal

Delivering judgment, Justice Abang held that the appellant failed to establish a miscarriage of justice in the judgment of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the matter.

The appellants, comprising Felix Okonkwo, Ikenna Chibuike and Okafor Ugochukwu had dragged the Nigeria Police Force and the DSS before the high court for the enforcement of their client’s fundamental human rights.

The appellants specifically accused the two security agencies of violating their fundamental rights by their unlawful arrest and detention on September 27, 2021, during which they claimed that they were tortured, harassed and intimidated while in the custody of the Police.

How court fine police against Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Samaila Bature had, in his judgment delivered on March 24, 2022, did not make any order against the DSS because the appellant, then plaintiffs did not disclose any cause of action against the state services.

Not satisfied with the findings and decisions of the high court, the three plaintiffs approached the Court of Appeal, praying for an order to hold that SSS was also culpable in their arrest and detention.

