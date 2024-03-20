The federal government, under the watch of President Bola Tinubu, has uncovered 15 individuals, including six Bureau De Change operators, as financiers of terrorism

This was disclosed in an email reportedly received by The Punch, stating that the individuals were receiving or sending money for or on behalf of the terrorists

One of them is Tukur Mamu, who the federal government is currently trying over allegation of aiding terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna rain in March 2022

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has identified 15 alleged terrorism financiers, including six Bureau De Change operators, firms, and nine others.

According to The Punch, the development was detailed in an email it received from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on Tuesday night, March 19, which was titled "Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024."

Federal government uncovers 15 terrorism financiers Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How FG planned to deal with terrorism financiers

It further stated that the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) met on the development on March 18, 2025, and recommended the sanctions of some specific individuals and entities for allegedly being involved in terrorism financing.

Prominent among the individuals named in the document was Tukur Mamu, the Kaduna-based publisher, who was currently on trial by the federal government over his alleged aid to terrorists who attacked the Kaduna-Abuja train line in March 2022.

The document explained that Mamu took part in the financing of terrorism by receiving and delivering ransom payments of $200,000 US in total for ISWAP terrorists for the release of the hostages of the train attacks in March 2022.

FG identified Ondo church attackers

According to the document, one of the individuals is "the suspected attacker of the St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State on June 5, 2022, and the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja on July 5, 2022."

Another person named in the document was described as a member of the Ansarul Muslimina Fi Biladissudam, a terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

The individual was said to have been trained and served under Muktar Belmokhtar, popularly referred to as "One-Eyed Out". He had led the Murabtoun Katibat of AQIM in Mali and Algeria.

Tinubu breaks fast with service chiefs, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu met with the service chiefs during the iftar time, which is breaking the Ramadan fasting.

The president also had his Iftar moment with members of the executive council and heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The development came at a time when controversies were trailing the killings of about 17 soldiers in Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng