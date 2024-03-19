Global site navigation

Nnamdi Kanu: President Tinubu To Be Asked To Release IPOB Leader
Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu: President Tinubu To Be Asked To Release IPOB Leader

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has said he will tell President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu so that the "madness in the South East will cease to exist".

Legit.ng reports that Igbokwe, a native of Anambra state, is a big supporter of Tinubu and the ruling government in Lagos.

Joe Igbokwe would not mind Nnamdi Kanu's release
APC's Joe Igbokwe wants the mindless killings and destructions in the southeast to stop. Photo credits: Joe Igbokwe, Favour Michael Kanu
Source: Facebook

Recall that Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been detained by Nigerian authorities since 2021, said in court on Tuesday, March 19, that insecurity in the southeast geopolitical zone will end in no time if he is released.

Reacting, Igbokwe, who was a victim of the insecurity in the southeast in 2021 when his house was burnt down, wrote on his known Facebook page:

"God I thank you. I will tell PBAT (referring to President Tinubu) to do the needful and madness in the South East will cease to exist."
Joe Igbokwe reacts to Nnamdi Kanu's latest comment on insecurity in southeast
A screengrab of Igbokwe's posts.
Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Kanu, a British-Nigerian citizen, has been involved in a yearslong campaign to have a new nation of Biafra. His agitation has been met with resistance by successive Nigerian authorities.

Nnamdi Kanu’s bail request denied

In a significant development, the federal high court, Abuja, turned down the bail application of Kanu on Tuesday, March 19.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, opted instead to expedite the trial proceedings.

The courtroom drama unfolded as Justice Nyako denied the bail plea put forward by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, counsel for Kanu, during the hearing.

Source: Legit.ng

