FCT, Abuja - Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has said he will tell President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu so that the "madness in the South East will cease to exist".

Legit.ng reports that Igbokwe, a native of Anambra state, is a big supporter of Tinubu and the ruling government in Lagos.

APC's Joe Igbokwe wants the mindless killings and destructions in the southeast to stop. Photo credits: Joe Igbokwe, Favour Michael Kanu

Recall that Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who has been detained by Nigerian authorities since 2021, said in court on Tuesday, March 19, that insecurity in the southeast geopolitical zone will end in no time if he is released.

Reacting, Igbokwe, who was a victim of the insecurity in the southeast in 2021 when his house was burnt down, wrote on his known Facebook page:

"God I thank you. I will tell PBAT (referring to President Tinubu) to do the needful and madness in the South East will cease to exist."

Legit.ng reports that Kanu, a British-Nigerian citizen, has been involved in a yearslong campaign to have a new nation of Biafra. His agitation has been met with resistance by successive Nigerian authorities.

Nnamdi Kanu’s bail request denied

In a significant development, the federal high court, Abuja, turned down the bail application of Kanu on Tuesday, March 19.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, opted instead to expedite the trial proceedings.

The courtroom drama unfolded as Justice Nyako denied the bail plea put forward by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, counsel for Kanu, during the hearing.

Detained Nnamdi Kanu asks for transfer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kanu asked Nigerian authorities to transfer him from the DSS' custody to Kuje prison.

Kanu told the federal high court that the DSS lacked the appropriate medical facility to treat him.

According to Kanu, who said he is sick, there was a conspiracy for him to die in the DSS custody.

