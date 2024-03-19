BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Asks Court To Transfer Him to Kuje Prison, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is seeking transfer to Kuje prison from Department of State Services (DSS) custody
Kanu told the Federal High Court that the DSS had no medical facility to treat him.
According to Kanu, there was a conspiracy for him to die in the DSS custody, Punch reported.
“People will come to see me they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.
“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje.”
