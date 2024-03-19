Global site navigation

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Asks Court To Transfer Him to Kuje Prison, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is seeking transfer to Kuje prison from Department of State Services (DSS) custody

Kanu told the Federal High Court that the DSS had no medical facility to treat him.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu seeks transfer to Kuje prison
Kanu says there is a conspiracy for him to die in DSS detention Photo credit:@The_HBMayana
Source: Twitter

According to Kanu, there was a conspiracy for him to die in the DSS custody, Punch reported.

“People will come to see me they will not allow them. They don’t have a medical facility. I have congestive heart failure. They are patching me up.

“My foot is swollen. I asked them to conduct surgery, and they said they couldn’t. There is a conspiracy to die in detention. I want to be transferred to Kuje.”

Source: Legit.ng

