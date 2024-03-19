The Federal High Court in Abuja declined Nnamdi Kanu's bail plea, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

However, Justice Binta Nyako opted for a swift trial, Punch reported.

The judge presiding over the case called for an accelerated trial for the IPOB leader. Photo Credit: Facebook

Alloy Ejimakor, Kanu's counsel, had previously requested bail for Kanu before the trial began.

Ejimakor expressed concern about Kanu's declining health, warning that his ongoing detention by the DSS posed a significant risk to his life. Additionally, Ejimakor contended that Kanu's continued imprisonment would hinder his ability to present a robust defence.

In contrast, the counsel representing the federal government, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), advocated dismissing the bail application and urged a speedy trial.

Awomolo highlighted the presence of medical facilities within the DSS that could cater to Kanu's health needs.

Awomolo has alleged that Kanu, who had previously jumped bail, did not truthfully declare in his lawyer's affidavit that he would not abscond if granted bail.

Kanu had been released on bail due to health reasons on April 25, 2017, following 18 months of detention.

However, he left the country after the military raided his residence in September 2017.

