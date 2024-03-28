Godswill Akpabio is under fresh pressure following the suspension of the Borno senator Ningi

The Senate President has been urged to reinstate the embattled senator or risk legal action, following the aftermath of the Senate budget padding claim by Ningi

Ningi conveyed the warning through a letter signed by his lawyer, Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as he noted that his suspension is illegal and should be reversed

FCT, Abuja- The senator representing Bauchi Central District, Abdul Ningi, has given the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio seven days to reinstate him or face legal action.

Akpabio gets ultimatum to reinstate Ningi

Ningi was recently suspended by the Senate for three months for claiming that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

The senate was rocked by the allegation of budget padding raised by Senator Ningi and the claim that some senators got over N500 million from the 2024 budget as their constituency project money by the senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola, had during plenary on March 12, denied the allegation, saying what Ningi misconstrued as padding was meant for statutory transfers to federal government’s institutions on first line charge.

The senate had thereafter, suspended Ningi for three months for bringing the National Assembly into disrepute by his allegation.

After his suspension, Ningi resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum (NSF) and was replaced by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (Katsina Central).

However, writing through his counsel, Femi Falana SAN, Ningi said if the suspension placed on him is not lifted in seven days, he would sue Nigeria’s number three citizen, The Nation reported on Thursday, March 28.

He also vowed to report Akpabio to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), The Punch reported.

"My suspension illegal", says Ningi

Premium Times report added that in the letter addressed to the Senate leadership, Ningi maintained that his suspension was illegal because the Nigerian parliament does not possess the power to “suspend or expel a legislator and confiscate his salaries and allowances.”

Akpabio told to resign, APC chieftain intervenes

Meanwhile, Francis Okoye, a chieftain of the APC, has voiced approval for the suspension of Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Okoye expressed solidarity with Senate leader Godswill Akpabio and criticised demands for Akpabio's resignation or removal.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okoye emphasised that Akpabio should not resign as Senate President since he hasn't committed any wrongdoing.

