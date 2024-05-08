Nigerian singer Paul Okoye and his young girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma recently gave fans couple goals on social media

In a video that was shared by the young model on TikTok, she displayed the many playful sides to her man that fans might not have been aware of

The heartwarming video of the lovebirds drew a series of interesting comments from netizens with some gushing over them

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye of PSquare aka King Rudy and his young girlfriend Ivy ‘Zenny’ Ifeoma, recently made headlines after a new video of them was posted on social media.

Ifeoma had taken to her TikTok page to share a video compilation showing different sweet moments she had shared with her man.

Fans react to Paul Okoye and girlfriend's loved-up video. Photos: @ivyifeoma

Source: TikTok

The clip showed the lovebirds sharing different sweet moments in public and also being goofy with each other despite having an audience of onlookers with them.

See the video below:

Fans react to Paul PSquare and girlfriend’s video

Paul Okoye and Ivy Ifeoma’s romantic video soon spread on different social media platforms and got some Nigerians dropping hot takes. Read some of their reactions below:

chisomubabukoh25:

“I love them, she's lucky.”

Prettymonica1991:

“My sis chop life❤️❤️ ur are owning no one an explanation❤️.”

Morenikeji_joyce:

“Anywhere a man finds peace. He chooses.”

thelegalchef_lo:

“Love them so much.”

De.alphastar:

“Beautiful people peace of mind is very expensive, you should never jeopardize it for anyone ☺️.”

e4emmanuel:

“My singleness is ending this year button .”

el_bethhairline:

“They look good together sha.”

didifonche:

“When new love is alive na so e d be.”

Ty2hawt:

“I will not build for another person to inhabit,laye laye.”

Ekeminiabasi:

“Putting myself in his wives shoesI’ll just be feeling bad and used ..anyways it can never be me.”

Mzolanma:

“I love them❤️May your love continue to BLOSSOM❤️.”

dr_nancyamanda:

“I think i love them.”

ejimolebarbra:

“Na dis type of love I Dey find now…abeg,wey go bring out d child in me…..love too swt abeg.”

greggnwoko9937:

“It’s her time and luck She’s lucky and may God bless their union ”

chibuzor_donatus:

“Love is such a beautiful thing .”

I met him single - Paul Okoye's girlfriend speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul PSquare's girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, took to social media to rant.

Recall that the young lady was recently trailed by rumours of being pregnant after she shared a dance video on social media.

Following the backlash she received as a result, Paul Psquare’s girlfriend took to her Instagram page to pen down a note to her detractors where she spoke on her relationship with the singer.

Source: Legit.ng