Suspended Senator Abdul Ningi has issued a one-week ultimatum to the Senate President, Godswill to reinstate him noting his suspension was illegal

In reaction, Akpabio said he is yet to get the letter the embattled Senator Ningi sent through his lawyer Femi Falana SAN

The Senate leader however urged Ningi to reach out to his colleagues he falsely accused of budget padding then lifting his suspension might be considered

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said he is yet to receive any letter issuing him a 7-day ultimatum to reverse the suspension of the lawmaker representing Bauchi Central, Senator Abdul Ningi.

Akpabio disclosed that the decision to suspend the lawmaker is a decision of the senate and not his sole decision, TVC News reported.

Senator Akpabio’s made this assertion while responding to an earlier statement by the the lawmaker’s legal representative, Femi Falana about the deadline given to the President of the Senate over the suspension of the Bauchi lawmaker.

He spoke at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja when he returned from a trip to the IPU Assembly in Geneva.

While Senator Ningi maintains that his suspension was illegal and have sent out an ultimatum threatening legal consequences if his suspension is not reversed.

Why was Ningi suspended?

Ningi was recently suspended by the Senate for three months for claiming that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3.7 trillion.

The senate was rocked by the allegation of budget padding raised by Senator Ningi and the claim that some senators got over N500 million from the 2024 budget as their constituency project money by the senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

What Ningi should do, Akpabio advises

Reacting, Akpabio, on his return from the International Parliamentary Union Assembly in Geneva, said the embattled Senator Ningi still has his chance to appease his colleagues he has falsely accused of budget padding.

Akpabio noted further that the Red Chamber will soon lift the suspension on Senator Ningi, Daily Trust reported.

Akpabio told to resign, APC chieftain intervenes

Meanwhile, Francis Okoye, a chieftain of the APC, has voiced approval for the suspension of Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi.

Okoye expressed solidarity with Senate leader Godswill Akpabio and criticised demands for Akpabio's resignation or removal.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Okoye emphasised that Akpabio should not resign as Senate President since he hasn't committed any wrongdoing.

