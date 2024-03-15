The controversy surrounding Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the alleged budget padding claims has reached a fever pitch

The main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for Senator Akpabio's resignation and an investigation into the case

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the allegation as false and unsubstantiated

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressive Congress (APC) has reacted to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 's calls for Senate President Godswill Akpabio's resignation.

On Thursday, March 14, the PDP called for Akpabio's resignation to permit an impartial inquiry into claims that N3.7 trillion was clandestinely included in the 2024 budget for purported projects that do not exist.

In an interview, Ningi alleged that the federal government operates two versions of the 2024 budget.

He criticised the N28.7 trillion budget signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, claiming it unfairly favours the South over the North.

This sparked a backlash from several senators and the presidency, who dismissed Ningi’s claims as unfounded and inappropriate for someone of his stature.

Ningi later clarified that only N25 trillion of the budget was allocated to distinctive projects, while N3.7 trillion had no specified project.

Ningi resigns as NSF chairman

Facing pressure, Ningi resigned as the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) chairman and was subsequently suspended for three months by the Senate, led by Godswill Akpabio.

In reaction to PDP's assertions, the APC described the situation as an "unsubstantiated allegation."

A short statement by the APC via its official X handle reads:

"The @OfficialPDPNig call for the President of the @NGRSenate, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio, to step aside over the matter of an unsubstantiated allegation of budget padding by the Senate is nothing short of crass buffoonery."

Senate backs Akpabio amid budget padding claims

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has accused the opposition PDP of fuelling the crisis in the legislative chamber.

Senate spokesman Senator Yemi Adaramodu of the APC made this assertion while reacting to the PDP's call for Godswill Akapbio's resignation.

The federal lawmaker condemned the move by the party and maintained that the 2024 budget padding claims were false.

