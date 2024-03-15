The Nigerian senate has accused the opposition PDP of fuelling the crisis in the legislative chamber

Senate's spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu of the APC, Ekiti South), made this assertion while reacting to the PDP's call for the resignation of Godswill Akapbio, noting it's unthinkable

The federal lawmaker condemned the move b the party and maintained that the 2024 budget padding claims were false and they refuse to be distracted

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, March 14, the chairman senate committee on media, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), tackled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for demanding the resignation of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu replies PDP over call for Akpabio's resignation. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

This comes after the former chairman, Senator Abdul Ningi from PDP in Bauchi Central, resigned earlier in the week due to a three-month suspension imposed by the Senate.

Ningi faced suspension after falsely alleging that the 2024 Appropriation Act was padded with N3.7 trillion.

On Wednesday, March 13, the PDP asked Akpabio to resign following Ningi's allegation of the budget padding that is not traceable to any project under his watch.

However, Adaramodu on Thursday, March 14, told journalists in Abuja, that Akpabio won’t resign.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated that Akpabio will not resign and has no intention to resign at any time because “he has not committed any wrongdoing to warrant a resignation.”

The Nigerian Tribune reported that Senator Adaramodu berated the calls by the PDP over the recent happenings at the Red Chamber.

He opined thus:

“The party’s ludicrous call for the resignation of Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President is unthinkable and shows the party as a massaging balm for falsehood and immoral legislative outbursts.

“No amount of lies and fake allegations will distract the 10th Senate, under Senator Godswill Akpabio, from delivering good legislation and effective oversight for which Nigerians elected us for.”

