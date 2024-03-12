FCT, Abuja - Senators have engaged in a heated discussion regarding allegations by Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Bauchi State.

He claimed that the 2024 Budget had been inflated by N3 trillion and that two different versions were being circulated.

Mics were turned off when Senator Jarigbe made the N500 million allegation. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Despite initially making these statements during an interview with BBC Hausa Service over the weekend, Ningi retracted his comments on Monday, stating that he had been misquoted because he spoke in the Hausa language.

How it went down

During Tuesday's March 12 Senate session, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, head of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, brought up a concern regarding a claim made by Ningi.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This prompted a motion for an investigation, which Senator Joel Onawakpo supported.

Subsequently, a lively debate among senators ensued.

However, Senator Adamu Aliero from Kebbi Central Senatorial District raised a procedural point, urging Senate President Godswill Akpabio to ensure fairness by allowing the individuals involved to present their perspectives on the matter.

In reaction to Senator Ningi's interruption of Senator Aliero's motion, Akpabio expressed initial frustration.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining stability within the National Assembly, considering the matter at hand straightforward.

Eventually, Ningi was allowed to share his perspective, and he presented his side of the story.

Senator Arigbe accuses senior lawmakers of receiving N500m

Also, at the plenary, Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe of Cross River North senatorial district alleged that senior lawmakers received N500 million each, which he did not receive.

During the plenary session monitored by Legit.ng, Senator Jarigbe's mic was immediately muted, and the entire red chamber went berserk at the mention of the allegation.

Source: Legit.ng