BREAKING: Senate Summons Wike Over Abuja Kidnappings, Killings
- The Nigerian Senate and FCT minister Nyesom Wike are currently holding a crucial meeting at the National Assembly in Abuja
- The Senate on Wednesday, March 13, summoned Wike and the FCT police commissioner, Benneth Igwe, following the spate of insecurity in Abuja
- This came on the heels of the murder of Chris Agidy, an aide to Senator Ned Nwoko, by some kidnappers and other security concerns in the FCT
FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is currently meeting with senators at the National Assembly.
The meeting is sequel to the deteriorating security situation in the nation's territory.
As reported by Daily Trust, the closed-door meeting is taking place at the senate chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.
There have been series of kidnappings in the FCT communities in recent times, with families paying huge sums in ransom or losing their loved ones in the kidnappers’ den.
Why Wike, FCT police CP was summoned
As reported by The Punch, on Wednesday, March 13, the lawmakers also summoned the FCT commissioner of police, Benneth Igwe.
The Senate at the Wednesday plenary resolved at about 12:20 pm to move the first order of the day to another legislative day to allow for a meeting with the duo in a Committee of the Whole in a closed-door session.
Consequently, a motion was moved by the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, and seconded by the Minority Leader in this respect.
Ashiru said, “The minister and the commissioner will brief us on the modalities of security in the FCT.”
