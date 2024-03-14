Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed chief medical directors of two federal medical centres in the country.

Tinubu approved the appointment of Dr. James Enimi Omietimi as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for an initial term of four (4) years.

Tinubu appoints chief medical directors of 2 federal medical centres Photo credit: @officialABA

Source: Twitter

He also reappointed Professor Sa'ad Aliyu Ahmed as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, for a second term of four (4) years.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity made this known in a statement issued on Friday, March 14.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, Fredrick Nwabufo shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @FredrickNwabufo

"The President expects that the newly appointed Chief Medical Directors, leveraging their vast experience and professional competence, will facilitate the consistent delivery of quality healthcare services to all Nigerians in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of ensuring that all services in federal government hospitals are world-class, people-centred, and delivered in accordance with best industry practice."

Source: Legit.ng