State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr Temitope Ilori as the new Director General of the National Agency For The Control of AIDS (NACA).

Dr. Ilori, who replaced Dr Gambo Aliyu is the first female to be appointed NACA DG.

Tinubu appoints Dr. Temitope Ilori as first female NACA director general Photo credit: @officialABAT

The Head of Public Relations and Protocol of NACA, Toyin Aderibigbe disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 14, The Punch reported.

