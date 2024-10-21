Ryan Taylor, DJ Cuppy's former lover, has reacted to the backlash he received after unveiling his baby and lover

The boxer had shared a video to flaunt his lover and their baby after a year of breaking up with the disc jockey

He stated that they prayed for a baby, and she was what he and his partner asked God for as he shunned the critic

Ryan Taylor, the former boyfriend of Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, has reacted after a critic called his attention to the colour of his baby's skin.

Legit.ng had reported that Taylor had flaunted his lover and their baby a year after falling out with DJ Cuppy.

A critic had asked what was going on after she sighted Taylor's baby and noticed that she was black. Reacting to what the lady asked, he said that his baby was what he and his partner prayed for.

The cyclist appreciated the critic and even sent a love emoji to the lady.

Recall that Taylor traded blame after his love affair with DJ Cuppy hit the rock.

See the posts here:

How fans reacted to Taylor's response

Reactions have trailed the response Taylor gave to the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@onus_media1:

"Leave the innocent child alone."

@benitaa_santiago:

"Omg that's a mixed baby, her mom is Black, she's from Kenya... htf do you want the baby to look? Like Trump? Because the mom is light skinned??"

@purpsdforce:

"Is Fiona not black?"

@nne.diary:

"Her mum is Kenyan."

@bieber_swity:

"So the baby is a girl?? I thought it’s a baby boy oo."

@yellowshugabae:

"I Think say na he o."

@trillion_fabric:

"Please don’t troll a little baby."

@its_anitachristabel:

"People should learn to mind their business."

@celebritybox9ja:

"He don go born pikin nau nau. Yeye man scam our gerrrl."

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had shared the desire of her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in two folds.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans share their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her.

