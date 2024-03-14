Rafiu Olohunwa has said he did not approve a publication that said he is the new chairman of the NURTW in Lagos state

Olohunwa said he understands the law and would not be part of a "cheap attempt to cause controversy and chaos in the NURTW"

Agege, Lagos state - Alhaji Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, a former Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has distanced himself from a report declaring him as the Union’s newly-appointed boss.

As reported by The Punch, Olohunwa described the publication as "malicious".

Alhaji Rafiu Olohunwa (left) is a one-time NURTW boss in Lagos. Photo credits: Kakaki Ifelodun, Akintoye Nathaniel Benson

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the current chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW is Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo. MC Oluomo, a prominent supporter of President Bola Tinubu, was elected for a second term in November 2023.

In a statement signed and issued by Olohunwa on Thursday, March 14, the former NURTW Lagos boss said he "can never be part of such a publication". The Nation noted Olohunwa's stance.

He said:

“Let me state emphatically that under no circumstance did I, Comrade Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, authorise, approve or partake in such misleading publication.

“As a law abiding comrade of NURTW who understands the extant law, due process and has respect for constituted authority of the union under the leadership of our National President, Professor Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, I can never be part of such a publication.

“This is obviously a cheap attempt to cause controversy and chaos in the NURTW with the use of social media and other forms to spread and promote unsubstantiated propaganda by detractors.”

