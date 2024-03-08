Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos state - Akintoye Nathaniel Benson, an aide to the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has died.

Legit.ng reports that Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.

Lagos transport union boss, MC Oluomo, loses key ally. Photo credits Kuba Done, Akintoye Nathaniel Benson

Benson reportedly died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night, March 7, according to The Punch.

Confirming his death, another associate of MC Oluomo, Karim Rilwan Balogun, wrote on his Facebook page:

Continue to rest in perfect peace, blooda mi, Akintoye Nathaniel Afemu Benson (Oguntoye).

See the aftermath of the autocrash below:

More to come...

