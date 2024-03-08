BREAKING: Sadness as MC Oluomo’s Aide Dies in Accident on Third Mainland Bridge, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos state - Akintoye Nathaniel Benson, an aide to the chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has died.
Legit.ng reports that Benson was the chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) Zone H.
Benson reportedly died in an auto crash on Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday night, March 7, according to The Punch.
Confirming his death, another associate of MC Oluomo, Karim Rilwan Balogun, wrote on his Facebook page:
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Continue to rest in perfect peace, blooda mi, Akintoye Nathaniel Afemu Benson (Oguntoye).
See the aftermath of the autocrash below:
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng