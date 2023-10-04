The NURTW chairman in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo, has warned the NLC against interfering in the road union affairs

Oluomo accused the NLC of using the crisis rocking the NURTW at the national level to negotiate with the federal government on the removal of the fuel subsidy

NLC described the move by the NLC to raise the NURTW affairs during negotiation as blackmail against the federal government

PAY ATTENTION: #StartupSouth Awards 2023 Nominated Legit.ng in the category Best Startup Coverage! Your support matters - click to VOTE for Legit.ng for free!

Ikeja, Lagos - Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly as MC Oluomo, the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, has warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to desist from interfering in the crisis rocking the transport union at the National level.

The NURTW leader alleged that the NLC was using the crisis rocking the transport union to blackmail the federal government, The Nation reported.

Oluomo warns NLC to desist from interfering in NURTW affairs Photo Credit: NLC

Source: Twitter

Oluomo said the NLC should refrain from using the NURTW crisis at the national level to negotiate with the federal government. He alleged that the NLC used the crisis to negotiate on whether to go on strike or not over the fuel subsidy removal.

What you need to know about the crisis rocking the NURTW

Recall that the NURTW and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) crisis was part of the issue that the NLC tabled before the federal government. The government then agreed that the issue be handled in line with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions and Nigerian Labour Acts’.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Akinsanya faulted the inclusion of the NURTW crisis among the issues raised by the labour leaders, describing it as a ploy to blackmail the government. He urged the labour leaders to allow the transport unions to organise themselves in line with their constitution.

According to him, NLC must refrain from imposing the erstwhile president of NURTW, Ibikunle Baruwa, whose tenure elapsed on August 28. He condemned the undue interference and biased disposition of NLC, saying such ‘negates the ideals and principles of the Trade Union Act’.

Abuja: Gunshots fired as NURTW factions create anxiety

Legit.ng earlier reported that the people of Abuja were thrown into panic on Tuesday when members of the NURTW clashed and guns were reportedly fired.

An eyewitness account revealed that he could not ascertain if the guns were from the police or the fighting union members.

It was learnt that the fracas was between the national chairman of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa and Badru Agbede's supporters.

Source: Legit.ng